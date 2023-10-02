‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’: Ticket prices, where to watch, release date, and more

Category: Bad b-tch, she’s the bar. The Renaissance World Tour has concluded after 56 shows, making history as the highest-grossing tour by a woman in Billboard Boxscore archives. The outlet estimates that Beyoncé made close to $560 million in tickets sold all over Europe and the United States since the tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May. And now, you’ll get to live it all again when Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé comes to a theater near you.

Beyoncé teased the arrival of Act II of Renaissance on Instagram by setting down a countdown with the title “This a reminder” from her song “COZY” and then reacting to the announcement with another appropriate lyric. “Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply” from “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.”

Ever since Renaissance came out in the summer of 2022, Beyoncé has aimed to make this her most transformative era, and a big part of that process happened during the tour. From concert to concert, it became an immersive experience and expression of individuality and pride, enacting a whole cultural phenomenon of self-representation through fashion, dance, and music. The film isn’t just a concert movie, but an exploration of this journey.

When does Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé come out?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

The Renaissance movie is strutting to theaters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on Dec. 1, so that the Beyhive can see the year out in style. Like Taylor Swift before her, the Grammy champion also bypassed production companies to take her movie directly to AMC Theaters for distribution, a deal which will see her retain 50% of box office revenue, per Variety. Global theater dates have already been promised and will be revealed soon.

Is there a trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?

Yes, there is, and it is glorious. The trailer contains sneak peeks of not only the stage performance but behind-the-scenes moments with Beyoncé and her family, including her eldest daughter and Renaissance backup dancer Blue Ivy. The 11-year-old had her stage debut (outside of her mom’s belly) on the Renaissance tour to the sounds of thunderous applause from the audience who has seen her grow up over the years.

What is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé about?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

According to Variety, the best possible scenario has come true and the hive will not only get to relive the concert of a lifetime on the big screen in the crispest of qualities but also experience the making of Beyoncé’s career-defining seventh studio album and the fantastic tour that followed it. And that’s not all.

In a promise that sounds too good to be true, insiders are also telling Variety that the Renaissance film will include the long-requested visuals for each of the songs on the album, which Beyoncé teased only a few weeks after the album dropped all the way back in July 2022. How exactly this will all fit in a reasonably long movie is anyone’s guess. The outlet does clarify, however, that the nearly three-hour-long concert will not be featured in full, but merely through “highlights,” which were filmed across multiple different tour stops.

Where can I buy tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and how much do they cost?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé cost $22 plus tax, and are already available for purchase at all US AMC locations, as well as the AMC, Fandango, Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis, and Cineplex websites. The movie will air on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for at least four weeks, and will also be available in IMAX in select theaters.