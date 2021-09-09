Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Has Been Officially Rated

In most cases, releasing a reboot of a well-known and highly successful property five years after the last iteration reeks of creative bankruptcy, but it would be fair to say that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is shaping up to be an entirely different beast to the six-film series steered by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich.

The adventures of Jovovich’s Alice definitely had plenty of fans, as evidenced by the fact the last Resident Evil run combined to earn in excess of $1.2 billion at the box office, more than enough to cement a status as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever. However, the purists hardly lauded the sci-fi horror actioners for their accuracy to the source material.

That’s about to change with Johannes Roberts’ Welcome to Racoon City, though, and the filmmaker has been shouting from the rooftops about how his reboot has gone back to basics to deliver a movie permeated by the same lurching sense of dread and lashings of gore that characterized the early games.

There was no chance the project was going to be rated PG-13, but now we know exactly how Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City earned an R-rating. Bloody Disgusting have shared that the MPAA has categorized the film as bearing “strong violence and gore, and language throughout”, which is exactly what the fanbase wants to hear.