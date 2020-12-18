A Few Of The Returning Villains In Spider-Man 3 Will Reportedly Have New Designs

When Jamie Foxx was first revealed to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, the Academy Award winner was quick to reassure people that he wouldn’t be blue this time around. Adapting comic book characters for live-action is always a tricky proposition, because it has to look convincing enough to function in the context of the movie without straying too far from the original design and becoming unrecognizable, while a direct translation could come off as utterly ridiculous.

Foxx might not be blue anymore, but he’s hardly going to sport Electro’s classic jagged multi-pronged mask, either, despite how hilarious it would be if he did. So far, the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise has done a solid job in updating the looks of the respective villains, with Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio definitely resembling their counterparts on the printed page, but neither of them came across as goofy looking.

Insider Daniel Richtman now claims, though, that several of the returning antagonists in Spider-Man 3 will sport a new design, because even in the multiverse people have to keep up to date with the latest fashions.

Sorry my bad – *Some of them will get new designs. Not all of them. But it's not just Electro. https://t.co/2Q7ix32VrD — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 17, 2020

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus basically threw on some shades and an overcoat before calling it a day in terms of accessorizing, while Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman kept it simple with a sweater straight from the Freddy Krueger collection. If one or both of the Green Goblins end up returning as has been widely rumored, though, then their respective costumes would be the ones worth keeping an eye on. After all, fans are still divided on Willem Dafoe’s armor almost two decades on, but there was once a much more comic book-accurate design being planned for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man that would be interesting to see in live-action.