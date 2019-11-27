Now that it’s so close, it’s almost hard to believe that the epic space opera which, for over four decades, has launched fans into a galaxy far, far away is finally ending. Yes, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the final chapter of George Lucas’ seminal Skywalker saga, a 9-part journey which changed the modern filmmaking platform all the way back in 1977.

Of course, in that time, the story has evolved far beyond the outskirts of A New Hope. We’ve met older characters, like Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku and Mace Windu, and most recently, with The Force Awakens, we’ve met the headliners of the latest saga: Rey, Poe, Kylo Ren, and Finn.

Abrams has been very public thus far about his intention to make this finale feel like a tributary conclusion to the franchise (makes sense given that many parts of The Force Awakens felt like a copy-and-paste version of A New Hope), and a new TV spot for the upcoming film has shown its hero, Rey, using one of the oldest force tricks in the book.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

In the spot, which can be seen up above, the Jakku scavenger who has since gotten herself involved in the galaxy’s greatest conflict uses a Jedi Mind Trick to fool some stormtroopers into believing that her invasion of a First Order ship is A-OK.

Of course, fans of The Force Awakens will point out that this isn’t the first time she has duped someone with her powers. In fact, the trooper she fooled back in 2015 was played by none other than Daniel Craig, James Bond himself! Perhaps we’ll get some more surprise celebrity cameos once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops in theaters on December 20th? Be sure to keep your eyes peeled.