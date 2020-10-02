Rick Moranis’ Reps Offer Update On His Condition After Attack

In some shocking news, we learned today that beloved 80s star Rick Moranis was the victim of a random attack while out for a walk in New York’s Upper West Side. The incident, which took place on Thursday, saw the Ghostbusters actor on the receiving end of an unprovoked assault by an unknown assailant who punched him in the head. Thankfully, Moranis appears to have made a full recovery and is back on his feet.

His reps issued a statement to Deadline today to offer an update, saying that Moranis is “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.” Though the incident itself is saddening, it’s heartening that the internet has been full of kindness towards the Spaceballs star, showing just how popular he still is, despite retiring from high-profile roles back in the 90s to focus on his family.

Due to his retirement, then, Moranis doesn’t tend to be in the news much these days, but actually, he’s already grabbed headlines twice this year. And fortunately, both times were for much more positive reasons.

For one, last month he featured in a hilarious ad with Ryan Reynolds for the Deadpool star’s Mint Mobile network. Reynolds has since jokingly apologized for subjecting his friend to 2020.

Meanwhile, back in February, it was confirmed that Moranis would be making a big comeback in Disney Plus’ upcoming Shrunk, a relaunch of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. The star will be reprising his classic role as Wayne Szalinski, opposite Josh Gad as Wayne’s now grown-up son Nick, who’s followed in his inventor dad’s footsteps.

The NYPD are currently searching for Rick Moranis‘ attacker and anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via their website or Twitter account, @NYPDTips. And, of course, all calls are kept confidential.