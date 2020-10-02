Ryan Reynolds Says He Should’ve Known Not To Subject Rick Moranis To 2020

In news that’s got the whole internet riled up, beloved 80s movie star Rick Moranis was randomly attacked while taking a walk in New York yesterday. Fortunately, the actor – known for the likes of Ghostbusters, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Spaceballs – has announced that he’s doing fine following the incident and has thanked his fans for the well wishes being sent his way. But one of those fans is feeling somewhat guilty – Ryan Reynolds.

“Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter today. “Glad to hear he’s okay.” The Deadpool star is referring to the recent ad for his Mint Mobile network released last month which brought Moranis out of semi-retirement.

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

The Spaceballs star isn’t in the news much these days, given that he retired from movies in the 90s to focus on raising his kids. So, it is kind of strange that he should suddenly be in the limelight again twice in two months. The first time, it was great to see him in the hilarious commercial, where he and Reynolds made for an unlikely double act. Unfortunately, however, this second time is a lot more in keeping with the never-ending roll call of bad news that we’ve come to expect in 2020.

Moranis did grab headlines once more earlier this year, though, when it was revealed that he’ll be reprising his classic role as Wayne Szalinski for Disney Plus’ upcoming Shrunk, a continuation of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise starring Josh Gad as Wayne’s son, Nick, who’s followed in his kooky inventor father’s footsteps.

For those who missed the original story, Moranis was the victim of an unprovoked attack while out walking in NYC’s Upper West Side on Thursday when an unknown assailant punched him in the head. The NYPD is currently searching for his attacker and though the 67-year-old star took himself to the hospital following the event, he’s said to be doing fine now.

But still, Ryan Reynolds, why did you have to set 2020 on him?!