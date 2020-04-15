Rick’s Walking Dead Movies Will Reportedly Feature Two More Familiar Characters

After leaving the parent series back in 2018, Andrew Lincoln is set to return as Rick Grimes in a planned trilogy of Walking Dead movies. So far, he’s the only cast member from the show 100% confirmed to return, though it would only make sense if Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis and Danai Gurira’s Michonne feature in some capacity, too, given how their exits revolved around Rick Grimes.

However, we’ve now learned of a further pair of TWD characters who’ll appear in the movies that you might not have been expecting. Our sources – the same ones who told us that a new Scream film is in the works and Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, both of which we now know to be true – say that Judith and Negan will show up in those same projects. It’s not clear yet which installments of the trilogy they’ll be seen in, but we imagine it would be in the second or third.

Plot details are also still pretty hazy when it comes to what’ll go down in these films, so it’s hard to say exactly how they might factor into things and how they’ll end up crossing paths with Rick again, but given what Gurira’s final episode told us, perhaps we can infer one way it could work. In season 10’s “What We Become,” Michonne discovered evidence that Rick had been in the area, with him drawing a picture of her and Judith as she is now. So, he clearly comes back to Virginia and watches them without them knowing.

First Look Images At The Walking Dead Season 10's (Kind Of) Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Perhaps that could be explained in one of the films, with Fleming and Morgan’s cameos happening in relation to this? Or, alternatively, maybe Rick has a proper emotional reunion with his daughter and another meeting with his much-changed former nemesis?

Unfortunately, at this stage, it’s too early to say for sure how Judith and Negan might factor into things, but it’s nice to know regardless that The Walking Dead movies will be featuring more than a few familiar faces and we’re certainly intrigued to learn how everything will end up coming together.