Rick’s Ending In The Walking Dead Movies Has Reportedly Been Revealed

We haven’t even seen the first of the planned Walking Dead trilogy starring Andrew Lincoln that AMC has got up its sleeves, but new intel may reveal how the story of Rick Grimes will ultimately wrap up. Lincoln said goodbye to the mainline TV series back in November 2018, and we were promised he’d return in a film soon after. Due to various factors, though, the first movie has still yet to enter production. But the story of the trilogy is likely already mapped out.

With that in mind, insider Daniel Richtman has now revealed what he’s heard the ending will be. So beware, big spoilers incoming if this is accurate. Though, given how far away the final movie is at this point, you’ll probably have forgotten the spoiler by the time it comes out. OK, here goes… According to Richtman, as per his Patreon page, Rick Grimes will die in the closer to the film trilogy.

Rick’s demise was originally teased in his final TWD episode, before he was rescued by Anne/Jadis and taken away to the CRM. Since that episode aired, however, creator Robert Kirkman finished his comic book and killed Rick off in the penultimate issue. So it makes sense that the screen franchise would end up following his comic counterpart’s fate. On the page, Rick is murdered by the son of the despotic ruler of the Commonwealth that he defeated. The idea of The Brave Man finally being offed by the relative of a villain he beats is one that’s easy to see being adapted to the films.

Then again, the writers could come up with a completely alternate way for Rick’s journey to end. The point of the comics’ death was that it was supposed to be sudden and shocking, but this meant some fans found it underwhelming. So the movies may be better off creating some grand, more meaningful farewell for Lincoln’s iconic character.

Hopefully, the first film will start shooting later this year. On TV, meanwhile, The Walking Dead returns to AMC for new episodes on February 28th.