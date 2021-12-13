Riddle me this: Whose voice did we hear in the new ‘Batman’ trailer?

Warner Bros. released a new international trailer for The Batman this week, and with it came some new footage. It’s the older footage, however, that has really raised some eyebrows.

The new trailer features the same shot of Batman visiting a prisoner in their cell. The last trailer, which came out in October, shows the same shot accompanied by the same voiceover. What’s interesting about this voiceover is that one would assume it’s coming from the main antagonist of the film, Paul Dano’s Riddler. However, there is some evidence to suggest that it might not be him after all.

The first trailer, which was released last year, only had one voiceover that seemed to belong to the Riddler. But the second trailer contained a different voice, one that might be coming from the prison cell rather than from a grandstanding Riddler.

The Batman is rumored to be loosely based on the Batman: The Long Halloween comic book written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale. The comic includes a long list of Batman villains, so on top of the Riddler, the Penguin, and Catwoman, it would not be too surprising if the voice we hear in the trailer belongs to another villain.

The voice could actually belong to a number of characters, or it could even just be the Riddler using a voice modulator. If it belongs to a prisoner whose face we don’t see, it might not be the Riddler at all unless he was scarred for some reason. If the voiceover does belong to the prisoner, what makes more sense is the voice and body belonging to someone we have not yet seen.

Could this voice belong to the Joker? The laugh at the end of the new international trailer makes it seem like it belongs to someone maniacal. It wouldn’t be the first time that the Joker was rumored to appear in The Batman, with new speculation popping up every few months.

One thing is certain: Batman fans are hungry for any new footage from The Batman they can get. Who do you think the voice in the trailers belongs to: the Riddler, the Joker, or someone else? Let us know in the comments!