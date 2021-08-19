Riri Williams Will Debut In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Before Ironheart Series

Dominique Thorne’s character of Riri Williams / Ironheart will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Feige told ComicBook.com that Williams, an engineering prodigy who creates an Iron Man-like suit of armor, will make her first appearance in the MCU ahead of the Ironheart Disney Plus series.

“We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” Feige said. “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

Thorne’s potrayal of Williams will be the first time Ironheart will be in a Marvel live-action film. The character had previously appeared in animated series such as Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron and Marvel’s Spider-Man.