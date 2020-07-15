Rob Liefeld Says There May Not Be Another Deadpool Movie

Disney’s buyout of Fox couldn’t have come at a better time for the X-Men and Fantastic Four, as both of those properties had lost their way under the latter studio and desperately needed a reboot within the MCU. It’s a different story for Deadpool, though, as the Merc with the Mouth had hit his groove, coming off the back of DP 2 and was set to head into both an X-Force team-up movie and Deadpool 3.

Obviously, fans are looking forward to seeing Ryan Reynolds appear alongside the Avengers in the MCU, but Marvel taking over his reins has caused all the previous plans to be thrown out. While we’ve been told that another Deadpool movie is on the way, creator Rob Liefeld has now cast doubt on one actually happening.

In a chat with Collider, the comic book writer/artist revealed his outlook on whether it will ever get made or not, saying:

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

It’s true that it seems like Marvel isn’t exactly fast-tracking DP 3 at this stage, as Reynolds has also admitted he’s not sure what’s happening on that front. No doubt there’s a lot of debate going on behind the scenes over how best to handle Wade Wilson’s infamous foul-mouthed antics within the family-friendly MCU. There’s also been a lot of speculation over whether the threequel could retain its R-rating, for instance, or if Marvel would bring it down to PG-13.

Before you get too worried, though, you should be aware that Liefeld has not held back on his dislike of Disney on social media in the past, even saying he’d rather Reynolds do Green Lantern 2 than DP3 for the Mouse House. Meanwhile, CEO Bob Iger recently added a new header to his Twitter account which features Mr. Pool alongside various other characters.

And, as MCU Cosmic puts it: Just because Rob Liefeld might not be able to get past security on the Disney lot, it doesn’t mean they aren’t making a new Deadpool. So, like we said, it’s best not to get too worried over these comments.