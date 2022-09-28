Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 teaser has a little something for everyone. Not only did the actor announce Hugh Jackman would be reprising his famously sulky Wolverine in the film, and give fans some headaches over his choice of Deadpool suit, he also spared a little time to pay tribute to his and Rob McElhenney’s soccer club back in the U.K.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by partners in business. McElhenney took to Twitter to comment on the Wrexham AFC hat Reynolds is seen wearing at some point in the teaser clip.

Wrexham hat at :24 mark. That’s all I could see. Was there anything else in the video? https://t.co/HIYQSLDEom — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 27, 2022

Sharing much of Reynolds’ sense of humor, McElhenney also joked about the giant elephant in the room that is the Hugh Jackman cameo at the end, by suggesting there wasn’t anything of importance in the video besides the nod to the Welsh soccer club.

Playing into the joke, the Deadpool actor pointed out another Wrexham adjacent tidbit that McElhenney missed. The gin bottle Reynolds pours into a Deadpool mug is actually a bottle of Aviation American Gin, the official sponsor of Wrexham’s training gear.

Wrexham training kit sponsor at :28 seconds. That’s about it I think. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham AFC in August of this year. The Welsh side currently competes in the English fifth division. “I have only been the owner of a football club for a short time. But so far I have found it to be very time consuming, emotionally draining, financially stupid and totally addictive,” Reynolds shares in the documentary series about his and McElhenney’s journey at the club called Welcome to Wrexham, currently streaming on Hulu.

Who knows, maybe Wade will be a Wrexham supporter in Deadpool 3, which hits theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.