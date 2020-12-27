Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Wants To Make Dolittle 2

Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle arrived three weeks into January and became the first major box office bomb of the year. It was savaged by critics who rightfully labeled it as a big misstep for the leading man, one who had a lot riding on his first project to follow a decade in his comfort zone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Extensive reshoots pushed the budget up to $175 million and a bunch of the finest comic talents in Hollywood tried to salvage what was shaping up to be an unmitigated disaster, and even hired hand Seth Rogen admitted that some turds simply can’t be polished no matter how hard you try. However, because of the year we’ve been having, as well as being 2020’s most infamous dud, it’s also one of the biggest box office hits of the last twelve months.

New Dolittle Poster Reunites Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Only four movies have made more money in theaters this year than Dolittle, which is a sobering thought. After all, there’s virtually nothing to recommend about the woefully misguided family film unless you want to stick around for one of the most bizarre scenes in recent memory, where an anthropomorphic duck voiced by Octavia Spencer hands the good doctor a leek, which he sticks up a dragon’s butt in order to perform a colonoscopy.

Despite that, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Robert Downey Jr. still wants to make a sequel, although he provides no further details and admittedly, it’s hard to see this happening. After all, RDJ isn’t an idiot, and he’ll know full well that Dolittle lost an awful lot of money for Universal and ended up doing severe damage to his reputation and standing as a draw. As such, it’s difficult to imagine him ever trying it again.