Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Wants A Star Trek Role

Having spent over a decade comfortable in the knowledge that he was one of the biggest, most popular and highest-paid stars in the business thanks to his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. now finds himself at a career crossroads after bowing out as one of 21st Century cinema’s most iconic characters in Avengers: Endgame.

He certainly stumbled with his first step after $175 million fantasy blockbuster Dolittle bombed hard at the box office, with Universal set to lose up to $100 million on the troubled production that was instantly labeled as one of the worst movies of the year despite only arriving in the third week of January. His next move could be pivotal, then, and go a long way to determining his post-MCU trajectory.

The upcoming third installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise seems like a safe bet after the first two made well over $500 million each at the box office, although it remains to be seen how much of that audience will have been retained after a decade away from our screens. Then there’s been the regular rumors of a swift return to the MCU in any number of capacities, but we’re also hearing that Downey Jr. is said to be actively seeking a role in one of the many Star Trek movies in various stages of development at Paramount.

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Captain Pike would be getting a small screen spinoff months before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was announced – the 55 year-old actor and J.J. Abrams have been friends for a while now and RDJ has reportedly told the Bad Robot head honcho that he wants a role in Star Trek. It’s unclear which role exactly he’d like or what film he wants to be a part of, but we’re told that he’d definitely like to get involved with the franchise.

Of course, with the future of both Noah Hawley’s Trek movie and the return of Abrams’ crew from the Kelvin timeline very much up in the air, there’s no guarantee that this will happen, but the idea of Robert Downey Jr. heading into hard sci-fi territory for the first time ever would certainly drum up some major buzz for the beleaguered Star Trek franchise should it ultimately come to fruition.