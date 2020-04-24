Robert Pattinson Shows Off His Batman Physique While Out On A Run

Warner Bros. may have halted production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but the new Dark Knight Robert Pattinson hasn’t stopped his workout routine to become a better fit for the role.

After the studio realized that giving creative freedom, like in Joker, proved to be a global hit with audiences, the company is embarking on another risky journey with Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader of Gotham City. Unfortunately for fans, though, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s currently engulfed the entire world, Warner Bros. announced that they’ve shut down production on The Batman until further notice.

As if that weren’t enough for the novel coronavirus to ironically get on the bad side of DCEU enthusiasts, WB further postponed the movie’s premiere to October 1st, 2021, a sizable retreat from the original date of June 25th. Yet, that hasn’t stopped us from speculating about the film or geeking out over the amazing new design for both Pattinson’s suit and the Batmobile.

But if you’re still among the naysayers who believe the actor isn’t going to pull this off, then you’ll be glad to hear that Pattinson is taking this role quite seriously. In fact, he’s still intent on remaining in shape, and new photos that have found their way online from his jogging session give us a fresh look at his lean physique to portray the World’s Greatest Detective.

Robert Pattinson Is Keeping Fit For The Batman Despite COVID-19 Pandemic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Information and plot details on The Batman remain scarce, but it looks as though the film will take advantage of several classic Gotham villains, including Catwoman, the Penguin and the Riddler and center around a younger Bruce Wayne in his early years as the city’s protector.

At any rate, it’s great to see that Robert Pattinson is committed to looking good in the role. Let’s just hope that the actor avoids COVID-19 hotspots in his jogging sessions.