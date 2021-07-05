Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants To Have A Lot Of Control Over His Batman Universe

Throughout his career, Robert Pattinson’s entire offscreen involvement in his projects extends to an executive producer credit on forgotten coming-of-age romance Remember Me back in 2010, but there’s been a pervasive line of speculation that the actor is set to assume a much more hands-on role when it comes to future installments of The Batman franchise.

Admittedly, it’s a million miles away from being outlandish when he signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max in May of this year, meaning he’s going to have a significantly increased stake in the creative direction of his output on both the big and small screens.

To that end, insider Daniel Richtman reports that Pattinson wants to have a lot more control over The Batman moving forward, although there’s no word as to whether or not the superhero franchise will fall under the terms of his arrangement with the studio. That being said, if you hear the same rumor often enough then there’s every chance there could be more than a little truth to it, and we’ve been hearing for a while that the former Twilight star is looking to seize the reins in regards to his interpretation of the Dark Knight.

So far, Ben Affleck has arguably held the most control over his onscreen appearances having executive produced both versions of Justice League, but if Richtman’s information pans out then Pattinson will usurp him as the most heavily-involved iteration of the Caped Crusader yet. We’re still awaiting on official confirmation, though, but you can guarantee we’ll be hearing more and more behind the scenes talk the closer The Batman gets to release in March of 2022.