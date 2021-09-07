Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants To Appear In The Batman Spinoffs

Having signed a first-look development and production deal with Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Bros Television and HBO Max earlier this year, we can expect Robert Pattinson to be appearing in his fair share of WarnerMedia-branded content over the coming years.

Having recently appeared in the studio’s Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet before jumping straight into The Batman, he’s already well-versed in how WB operates, which stands him in good stead for the future. The actor will be sticking around as the Dark Knight for the foreseeable future if everything goes to plan, but his presence might not be solely restricted to the big screen.

We’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning as the Caped Crusader in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Pattinson reportedly wants to show up in whatever spinoffs end up emanating from The Batman, of which many have been rumored.

As things stand, the HBO Max series focusing on the Gotham City Police Department is the only one officially on the docket, and the show takes place prior to the events of The Batman, although that doesn’t rule out a cameo or two from billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne by any means.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman has also been linked with her own solo project, and seeing as Pattinson has a deal in place with the company, it would make both narrative and contractual sense for him to drop by wherever possible.