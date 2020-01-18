With production now underway, we’re gradually getting more glimpses at Matt Reeves’ The Batman, including Colin Farrell’s take on the Penguin. Robert Pattinson has also so far been open about his preparation for the role of Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight, including his desire to push the part as far as he can. And now, the actor may have shared his look as Bruce for the movie, courtesy of a Dior photoshoot for Paris Fashion Week.

The images, which you can catch below, show Pattinson in a black leather jacket and dark jeans, as well as some Air Jordans. While it’s admittedly not much to go on, some social media reactions have noted that the actor is channelling the playboy side of Bruce Wayne here. One user even went so far as to compare Pattinson’s appearance to a comic book panel, although this is again probably a stretch for what’s a fairly nondescript outfit.

In any case, given that Pattinson is now shooting The Batman, the timing lines up as to how the actor may appear onscreen. The slick look is also something of a departure from his more grungy indie roles in recent years, wherein he’s often downplayed his good looks. Furthermore, Pattinson has been working hard to build up his physique for his role as the Dark Knight, after earlier reports suggested that he’s been struggling to get into peak shape for The Batman.

Robert Pattinson May've Revealed His Bruce Wayne Look In The Batman 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth pointing out that a sharp physique and wardrobe isn’t enough to make a great Bruce Wayne performance, and it’ll be fascinating to see how Pattinson juggles the dual identity of the character. Earlier actors like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale have recognized the need to play different layers of Wayne, both in private and when performing his playboy image in public. With The Batman reportedly exploring a younger, less battle-weary version of the Dark Knight, it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot of Bruce Wayne in Reeves’ picture.

Does Pattinson’s latest look help you to see him as Bruce Wayne, though? Or is too soon to tell, with The Batman at such an early stage of production? As ever, let us know in the comments down below.