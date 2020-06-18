Robert Pattinson Reveals His Workout Routine For The Batman

In a recent magazine feature, the new Caped Crusader detailed his training routine and diet that helps him get in shape for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

While a lot of naysayers have repeatedly undermined the controversial casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the DCEU’s new venture into the story of the World’s Greatest Detective, the journey to becoming the Dark Knight on the silver screen often goes beyond mere acting skills and production values. After all, if you wish to transform into one of the greatest and most agile fighters out there, you need to look the part. And apparently, Robert Pattinson has gone to great lengths to make sure that he’s fit for the role.

Here are the details of his workout and diet as transcribed from the latest issue of the Healthy For Men magazine:

GYM – Getting abs, fast, has involved a regular five-minute cardio workout, then a circuit of bicycle crunches, dumbbell side bends, double crunches, and a superman – with three sets of 25 reps per move. RUNNING – Pattinson will run 5-10km, three of four times per week OUTDOORS – As well as hitting the gym, Pattinson has been doing military-style sandbag routines on the beach. He’s also boxing and has always been an advocate of long walks as a way of loosening up and freeing the mind. DIET – The actor has cut down on alcohol and has stripped back on processed meat and fried foods as a way of accelerating his physical transformation.

As you can see, the Lighthouse star has been running almost every day and adhering to a strict diet. What’s interesting is that this routine doesn’t necessarily increase bulk though, meaning that he probably won’t look like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, but he will look lean and strong. Barring Ben Affleck’s build for the role in the early days of the DCEU, Pattinson will be just fine, especially if we consider other live-action Batmans in history, notably Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Tell us, though, are you excited about The Batman and Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the Caped Crusader? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.