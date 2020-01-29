Robert Pattinson Suits Up In Incredible Batman Fan Trailer

This week, director Matt Reeves finally officially announced the start of production on The Batman. So, what better way to celebrate than with a trailer? Not an actual one, mind you, as we’re still a ways from getting a look at any cleaned-up footage, but this seriously impressive fan trailer that gives us a taste of the epicness in store when Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight reaches cinemas next summer.

Created by Youtuber StryderHD, this trailer makes use of various clips from past Batman movies and other Pattinson projects to give us an idea of how he might appear as the Caped Crusader. Several shots from Cosmopolis are used, for instance, as the actor’s look in that film – swept-back hair and sharp suits – is very Bruce Wayne-like. The trailer also showcases Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright, who’ll be appearing opposite Pattinson as the Penguin, Catwoman and Commissioner Gordon, respectively.

Farrell’s villainous turn in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them acts as a good stand-in for his role as Oswald Cobblepot, though set pics reveal the Irish star has increased his weight and – surprisingly – bleached his hair to play the bird-man. Meanwhile, shots from 2004’s Catwoman are used to represent Kravitz’s Selina Kyle. Though hopefully her suit will be a lot better than Halle Berry’s. Finally, clips of Westworld and Source Code bring Wright’s Gordon to life.

Other The Batman cast members not depicted in this trailer include Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Real. Expect Matt Reeves to craft a DC-flavored crime/detective thriller, drawing on elements of “Hush” and “The Long Halloween” when the film reaches theaters on June 25th, 2021.