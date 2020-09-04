Not Robert Trends After The Batman Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Things had been going pretty well for The Batman lately. After a very rocky start to production with all the back and forth involving Ben Affleck, and then the initial backlash that greeted Robert Pattinson when he stepped into the titular role, public opinion finally began to turn in its favor over the last few months thanks to a few key reveals from the film culminating in the first trailer at DC Fandome.

It’d be an understatement to say that it went down a storm with fans and has everyone very hyped for the movie. And with production resuming recently, excitement is now higher than ever. But just yesterday, the project hit another roadblock as it was reported that Warner Bros. had halted shooting as someone on set had tested positive for COVID-19. And shortly after that, it was revealed that the individual in question was Robert Pattinson himself.

Obviously, fans didn’t take the news well and not long after it emerged, “Not Robert” began trending on Twitter, with just a sample of the reactions pouring out included down below:

Wait not Robert Pattinson, I’m finding that vaccine myself- pic.twitter.com/rV1toYtrOQ — 𝔦𝔷𝔞☽ (@iza_IIofneptune) September 3, 2020

not robert pattison tested positive for the corona virus why him😩😭pic.twitter.com/6WJ3xdvkk5 — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) September 3, 2020

I'm just worried about Robert Pattinson. SENDING GOOD VIBES TO THIS MAN. pic.twitter.com/9wAgWU5gGh — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 4, 2020

I swear to GOD I’m gonna dick punch COVID. Bitch better square up after hearing this. NOT ROBERT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7qD2sMnARd — Wait_For_it (@BronxT82) September 3, 2020

NOOOO NOT MY BABY NOT ROBERT PATTINSON ITS ON SIGHT IF I EVER SEE THAT BITCH MISS CORONA WALKING DOWN THE STREET pic.twitter.com/EsMxUAAhdE — Lissa 🦋 (@flowerfairyjoon) September 3, 2020

not robert pattinson, please 2020 i’m begging you

pic.twitter.com/vrZmehA1FA — natalie 🌱 (@_n_ataliee) September 3, 2020

Pls not Robert Pattison pic.twitter.com/LO2SQjqmCR — lari 🧃♡ (@lvnlaritsa) September 3, 2020

NOT ROBERT PATTINSON TESTING POSTIVE FOR COVID WTFISHAHQKIDWLASHSUQNDHW I AM AT MY LIMIT FUCKKKKK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1OwiKxKwf8 — Kuzon & Lee’s character arcs (@growitheflow35) September 3, 2020

The Robert Pattison news is distressing. As much as we love content, it's not essential. People shouldn't have to endanger their health or the health of their loved ones to provide us with new entertainment. We can wait. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 3, 2020

"robert pattinson has tested positive for covid-19" no….. not again….. pic.twitter.com/ewJrKvAuEl — ju (@pattinsondriver) September 3, 2020

Get well soon, Robert Pattinson! We love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/YQp5c1cih2 — best of twilight (@archivetwilight) September 3, 2020

According to Variety, production is still paused on The Batman and Pattinson will obviously be out of action for a few weeks as he quarantines, rests up and recovers. Warner Bros. hasn’t given an exact date for when we can expect the actor to return or for things to fire back up to full capacity, but hopefully it’s sooner rather than later so that the film won’t have to face yet another delay.

Currently, The Batman is pencilled in for October 1st, 2021. And with any luck, it’ll remain there even despite this latest hiccup with its production.