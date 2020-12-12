The Rock Reportedly Wants To Return As Scorpion King In New Mummy Movie

It was recently announced that Dwayne Johnson would be rebooting The Scorpion King through his Seven Bucks Productions company, with the new spin on the story set to take place in the modern day. The 2002 movie marked Johnson’s first lead role in a feature film while he was still a full-time professional wrestler, and it did solid business at the box office after raking in close to $180 million on a $60 million budget.

The Scorpion King was a cheesy B-tier adventure that wouldn’t have been out of place during Ray Harryhausen’s heyday back in the 1960s, and the sort of inoffensively bland actioner that doesn’t require much of your attention. It did spawn four straight to video sequels, though, all of which were about as terrible as you’d expect, but the world’s highest-paid star must have a soft spot for the material if he’s returning to the well almost two decades later.

Academy Award nominated Straight Outta Compton writer Jonathan Herman has been tasked to crack the story, while Johnson has been rumored for a cameo appearance. For those keeping track, the new Scorpion King will be a reboot of a spinoff from a sequel to a remake, which sums up Universal’s approach to their roster of classic monsters pretty well.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the Hobbs & Shaw star also wants in on the next crack at The Mummy, which so far isn’t among the numerous Universal properties that are being reimagined. The last attempt with Tom Cruise didn’t go so well, and quite why Johnson would be interested in attaching himself to an unrelated Mummy movie as his character from The Scorpion King when he’s already producing the reboot is anyone’s guess, but this is what the noted tipster is putting out there regardless, saying:

“The Rock [wants to] play Scorpion King in a new Mummy movie.”

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing Johnson return to the role? Let us know down below.