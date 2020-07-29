Rogue One Villain Reportedly Returning In Cassian Andor Series

A spinoff series for Cassian Andor has been the works for years, but it’s finally gearing up to enter production. Diego Luna is set to return as the titular Rebel spy who made such a big impression on fans in 2016’s Rogue One. Obviously – spoilers – Cassian died along with the rest of the squad at the end of that movie, but the show will follow his adventures fighting the Empire in underhanded ways before he met Jyn Erso.

This means various other characters from the film can come back as well. Alan Tudyk will once again voice Andor’s cynical droid K-2SO, for example, and moving onto the dark side, We Got This Covered has heard of another familiar face who’ll turn up on the series. According to our sources – the same ones who previously told us that Ahsoka Tano is coming to The Mandalorian and that Rey was Palpatine’s granddaughter in The Rise of Skywalker – fans can expect to see the movie’s main villain again.

Yes, Director Orson Krennic will be back for the Cassian Andor series, as Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role from the film. Fans will recall that Krennic was the mastermind behind the Death Star, forcing Galen Erso to design the super-weapon. Ironically, however, he died along with Andor and the rest on the planet Scarif with the Death Star’s inaugural blast, as ordered by Moff Tarkin.

Mendelsohn, who’s since gained a memorable role as Talos the Skrull in the MCU, provided a strong performance as Krennic, so it should be good to see what other evildoing he got up to prior to the events of Rogue One. Interestingly, our scoop follows on from another recent report which stated that Krennic’s superior and murderer Tarkin will also appear. Jimmy Smits, Genevieve O’Reilly and Alistair Petrie have previously been confirmed to be returning, too.

Cassian Andor was supposed to have already started shooting, but it’s been delayed due to the COVID outbreak. As always, though, watch this space for more.