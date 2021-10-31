Rosario Dawson Reportedly Shooting A Star Wars Project In December

Disney Plus Day is happening on November 12, and Star Wars fans are crossing their fingers for some big news regarding the streaming service’s upcoming slate of projects set in a galaxy far, far away, most of which remain largely shrouded in secrecy.

The Book of Boba Fett is in the can, The Mandalorian Season 3 is in production as we speak, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have wrapped shooting. Hayden Christensen recently boarded Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and The Acolyte is rumored to be getting underway in January, so the Mouse House has plenty of options with which to tantalize us, whether it be casting announcements, release dates, images or footage.

Christensen is the only other member of the Ahsoka ensemble to be revealed so far, but during his FatMan Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith revealed that Dawson is shooting something Star Wars-related in December.

“You helped me connect with someone who was going to be in the cast but couldn’t make it happen. It was Rosario Dawson. I don’t know why we’re being circumspect about that? She’s not going to be in the movie, so it’s fine. She is the busiest lady in the world. Only because I’m tired of not being able to say sh*t, because it’s always where you’re like, ‘Working on a thing. Find me in 2023’. But yeah, like she was the first choice and I wanted her very very badly. But, then she read the script and loved it, but she’s like, ‘Listen, I’m going to be in Manhattan Beach making a f*cking Star Wars show. And I can’t be in your short’. Which I was like, ‘Okay’.”

While the obvious conclusion to jump to would be Ahsoka, Manhattan Beach is the home base for Lucasfilm’s soundstages that house the Stagecraft technology used to bring the streaming slate to life. The Mandalorian is said to be occupying that space until March of next year, so it could be a cameo in Din Djarin’s next outing as opposed to the beginning of her solo show.