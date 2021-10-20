Star Wars: The Acolyte Reportedly Shoots In Early 2022

There are at least eleven Star Wars shows currently in development for Disney Plus, but excluding Ewan McGregor’s hotly-anticipated return to a galaxy far, far away in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the most exciting of the lot might just be The Acolyte.

Created by Russian Doll‘s Leslye Headland, the series unfolds towards the end of the High Republic era, a time period that’s never really been explored in any great detail as part of the live-action franchise. When the project was first announced last year, it was described as having a heavy martial arts element, with rumors swirling that a disgraced Sith will act as the anti-heroic protagonist.

That’s about all we’ve got to go on officially, but according to a couple of reputable Star Wars insiders, we may have just gotten an indication of when production could start, as you can see below.

Acolyte is February at Pinewood, London. — BespinBulletin.com (@BespinBulletin) October 18, 2021

If that information pans out, then The Acolyte will be following in Andor‘s footsteps by shooting at Pinewood, whereas The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi have filmed at Lucasfilm’s California soundstages. We might even be getting confirmation as soon as next month’s Disney Plus day, which is expected to feature major updates for all of the platform’s upcoming heavy hitters.