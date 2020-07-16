Star Wars fans just can’t seem to make their minds up on how they feel about the Sequel Trilogy. The Last Jedi was absolutely savaged by a very vocal section of the fanbase when it was first released, only for director Rian Johnson to find himself trending on social media after being thanked for his contributions to the franchise once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released and people decided that they didn’t like it either.

After the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga once again split opinion right down the middle, J.J. Abrams eventually became the subject of their praise as the mindset shifted once again just months after they were trying to have him canceled. If that wasn’t enough, the fans that didn’t show up to theaters to prevent Solo from bombing at the box office are now attempting to will a sequel into existence despite Han’s origin story resulting in a huge loss for the studio.

Then there were the widespread calls for Lucasfilm to release the Abrams Cut of The Rise of Skywalker, despite there being no hard evidence that such a thing even existed, with the filmmaker himself previously admitting that he had no interest in releasing special editions of Episodes VII or IX because the movies that hit theaters marked his intended vision anyway.

Now, a new rumor has come along that should be taken with an industrial helping of salt, and not just because it hails from someone who calls themselves Doomcock. The latest claim is that George Lucas has put together his own cut of The Rise of Skywalker, but much-maligned Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is actively withholding it from the public. 40% of the alleged Lucas Cut is said to be comprised of footage that was left on the cutting room floor, and reportedly left Disney execs stunned at how vastly superior it was to The Rise of Skywalker’s theatrical edition.

The creator of Star Wars has very much taken a hands-off role since selling up to Disney, but has still been more than happy to offer his advice when asked. That being said, it nonetheless seems highly unlikely that he’s gone to the effort of assembling an entirely different version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just to show that he could create a superior edit to the one that was released.