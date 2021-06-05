Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot Leak Reveals 2 Big Deaths

The raft of speculation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home vastly outnumbers what we know for certain about December’s threequel, and the fact that the multiverse will significantly drive the plot means that even the most outlandish rumors can’t be completely discounted when literally anything is possible.

A new rumored leak has arrived to dish out what’s claimed to be almost the entire storyline of Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker, but we’d advise you don’t take it as gospel. For one thing, it originated on the notoriously unreliable 4Chan, and it isn’t even the first time the entire plot has reportedly been surmised, although there are admittedly a number of similarities.

The latest almost reads like fan fiction at points, but we’ll boil it down into the broadest strokes for ease of consumption. No Way Home opens with Peter on the run after being framed, and Doctor Strange hides him from the authorities at the request of Happy Hogan. In the Sanctum Santorum, the web-slinger stumbles across a multiversal prison where the various members of the Sinister Six are being held.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Somehow, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin manipulates Peter into freeing them, and they all escape into New York City. As the Sinister Six wreaks havoc, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange head into the multiverse to recruit backup, which comes in the form of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. There’s a big fight at the Statue of Liberty during the third act, Maguire dies, as does Peter’s best buddy Ned, with Garfield and Holland attending the funeral of their colleague in Sam Raimi’s timeline, while at the very end of No Way Home Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock shows up to help Peter clear his name.

As mentioned previously, it does corroborate with a previous leak in some regards, but that was far from being official in its own right, and we’re best waiting until Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives before finding out the full story so as not to ruin any surprises.