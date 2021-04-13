Charlie Cox Reportedly Only Has A Small Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Talk that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was set to be rebooted and folded into official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity via a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home is something we’ve been hearing for the last two years, long before Netflix’s contractual hold on the platform’s former comic book properties expired and allowed the rights to finally revert back to Marvel Studios.

All of the streaming service’s Defenders have been repeatedly linked with reprising their roles as part of the MCU, with the sole and notable exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist, but Cox and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen have always been the subject of the most intense rumors and speculation. Since then, reports have been making the rounds on a regular basis that say the actor hasn’t only shot a cameo for Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker, but he’s also set to pitch up in any number of future movies and TV shows.

One that makes a lot of sense is She-Hulk given that both Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are legal professionals by trade who dabble in superheroics in their spare time, but at this stage, everyone’s expecting Daredevil to appear in No Way Home first. According to tipster Mikey Sutton, though, Cox’s appearance is going to be a brief one and won’t see him suit up in his vigilante evening wear, so it could be little more than a wink or a nod to his existence.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is eight months away from release and we still know next to nothing about it in terms of plot specifics or confirmed cameos from either the main MCU timeline or the multiverse, but Daredevil looks to be a lock for his reintegration if Sutton’s intel pans out.