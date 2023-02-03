Rupert Grint has come a long way as an actor since playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films and, while he hasn’t had as seamless a transition to adult roles as some of his castmates, he’s come into his own in recent years. The actor has discovered a talent for horror, recently starring in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, executive produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, who also acts as the series’ showrunner. The show is currently in its last season and Grint has impressed viewers and critics alike with his portrayal of the self-centered Julian, prompting fans to wonder where his career will go after the show is finished.

A fan of Shyamlan’s, Grint was excited to take on a starring role in the filmmaker’s newly released Knock at the Cabin. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Grint tells the publication about his love of working with Shymalan, even going so far to say, “if I could only do M. Night Shyamalan films for the rest of my career that would be great.”

The film, based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, is already critically successful, with many critics noting the cast’s standout performances. Knock at the Cabin roughly follows the same premise as the book: a vacationing family are approached by four strangers who warn them of an impending apocalypse; the family must choose one of themselves to sacrifice in order to prevent the entire world from falling into ruin. Without giving too much away about the plot, let’s get into who Grint plays in the newly released film.

Rupert Grint’s character in Knock at the Cabin

Rupert Grint plays the character Redmond, one of the four strangers who appear at couple Eric and Andrew’s remote cabin. The four claim to have never met each other before the day they approach the family but Redmond does have a mysterious connection to the couple. Redmond, along with his new companions, breaks into the cabin with crude weapons while preaching of an impending world-ending event that can only be prevented if Eric, Andrew, or their adopted daughter Wen choose to sacrifice one of themselves.

Out of the four, Redmond is perhaps the most unpredictable. The young man is crass and bigoted, seemingly relishing in any violence he can enact. His connection to Eric and Andrew upends what every character thinks they know about each other and the mysterious crew’s mission. Redmond is one of the most unsettling characters in this film and acts as an excellent example of Grint’s newfound penchant for the horror genre.

You can catch Knock at the Cabin in theaters Feb. 3.