For once, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have some sweet things to say about each other at the premiere of Reynolds’ latest movie, The Adam Project. The pair worked together on the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and since then Reynolds has been campaigning for Jackman to cameo in a Deadpool movie, resulting in a faux feud between the two actors that the internet just adores.

The ongoing ‘feud’ has included the actors pranking one another, being ‘mean’ to one another on social media, and even included Reynolds squeezing in plenty of humorous references to both Jackman and his MCU character, Wolverine, in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Reynolds is the master of the feuding on social media, as his victims also include Jake Gyllenhaal and his own wife Blake Lively, both of whom are up to the task of taking him on.

Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds … I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. pic.twitter.com/OoW3ZJiN2N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2018

The actors do of course love each other very much, and it’s all in good fun, as shown when Jackman attended the premiere for The Adam Project. Reynold took to Instagram to thank Jackman for his support and friendship, “Friends show up. And this guy shows up. Time and time again.” Jackman then shared the post on his stories to add, “This movie is for the entire family. So get the popcorn ready, cozy up, and make a night of it! March 11th on @netflix.”

Instagram

The Adam Project sees Reynolds’ character traveling back in time to ask his younger self, played by newcomer Walker Scobell, to help find his father, played by Mark Ruffalo. The film is meant to have a distinct feeling of the ’80s, similar to the classic family films of the era such as E.T and The Goonies, according to Reynolds. With Stranger Things director Shawn Levy at the helm, it should be a nostalgia feast for viewers.

The Adam Project will be available to stream on Netflix on March 11th.