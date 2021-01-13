Ryan Reynolds Approves Of Awesome Deadpool/Spider-Man Fan Art

Deadpool is on his way to the MCU. We’ve known about that for a while, but this week, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige finally officially confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development. It’s still a while away, but it’s good to know that the Merc with the Mouth’s R-rated adventures will eventually continue in a new universe. And this time around, he may get to rub shoulders with some other heroes. Heroes like… Spider-Man.

Ryan Reynolds has already made it known that he’d love for this to happen, and he’s now teased the possibility again on social media. Digital artist extraordinaire BossLogic shared his latest piece online this Tuesday and Reynolds made it clear that he endorsed it by posting it on his Instagram story. The artwork subtly previews a DP/Spidey team-up, with the image edited to depict Deadpool being lifted up by one of an unseen Peter Parker’s webs. The artist’s caption for the piece says: “Beam me up, I’m coming home.”

So could – or maybe when will – this crossover become a reality? Well, DP3 might not be going in front of cameras this year, but that doesn’t mean that Reynolds can’t shoot a cameo for a different movie to remind audiences that he’s now in the MCU. It’s been said that he may show up in one of Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange 2. Both of those are expected to feature a lot of multiversal crossovers, so it’s difficult to say which would suit him better.

In any case, Feige recently revealed that Reynolds is overseeing the development of a script for the threequel right now, which corroborates reports that he’s got a lot of creative control. His incredibly busy schedule, not to mention the backlog of films Marvel has to get through first, means it’s not a top priority, though. But whenever Deadpool‘s next appearance materializes, it definitely seems like a team-up with the web-slinger won’t be far away.