Ryan Reynolds Tells Parent To Show Child Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Instead Of Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has had a lot more free time on his hands since the movie industry essentially shut down during COVID-19. He was actually in the middle of shooting Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot when they had to halt production. So, the Deadpool star has been staying busy donating to charities and interacting with fans on social media.

Just recently, someone asked if he should rent Green Lantern because it was only $0.99 on iTunes. Reynolds told him to “Walk away.” And now, we have the actor offering up more advice to a fan.

A parent was faced with the difficult decision about whether to show their young son Deadpool. It’s a superhero movie, but it’s also a hard R with crude language, hyper violence and Stan Lee in a strip club. The child is 4-years-old, too.

This would be a hard no for me, but Reynolds was able to steer the parent in another direction. He simply told them to put on the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man from 2002 and just tell them it’s Deadpool. It’s what he does with his kids, after all.

“No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck,” said Reynolds.

Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases An Avengers: Endgame Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The question over whether an R-rated superhero movie could be successful was quickly answered in February of 2016 when Deadpool opened and went on to become one of the highest-grossing R-rated films in history. Its success no doubt helped the development of both Logan and Joker, too, which both became phenomena in their own right.

Now that Disney owns Fox and Deadpool, it’s only a matter of time before we see the Merc With a Mouth in the MCU. It’s unclear when that might happen or when we’ll see Deadpool 3, but there’s a small chance we could get Reynolds and Maguire interacting in a movie, too.

After all, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is helming the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and there are rumors that the film will feature Strange visiting other dimensions, which could also include previous Marvel franchises. Maguire is rumored to be involved based on his connection with Raimi, and since Deadpool already references other movies and franchises, there’s definitely a world (literally) where they could meet and break the brains of kids across the country.