A Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has hardly been setting the world on fire from a critical or commercial perspective, even if it did manage to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, but it’s also provided a nice knock-on effect that’s seen the first installment become one of the most popular titles on streaming, with The Hitman’s Bodyguard charting on several major VOD platforms.

Clearly, fans have been seeking out a refresher course in the dysfunctional dynamic between Ryan Reynolds‘ Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid, two diametrically opposed personalities who find themselves thrown together for a madcap adventure that leaves a trail of blood, bullets, bodies and profanity in its wake.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was one of 2017’s biggest sleeper hits, opening at the top of the domestic charts and remaining there for three weeks, becoming one of just several films released that year to spend a consecutive trio of weekends on top. Admittedly, its second and third victories contributed to the lowest-grossing Top 10s since 2001 and 1998 respectively, but a win is a win regardless of how it gets accomplished.

All told, The Hitman’s Bodyguard managed to earn in excess of $176 million globally, so a sequel always felt like an inevitability given the sizeable profit margins for the mid budget actioner, and co-star Salma Hayek is already teasing a third outing for the not-so-dynamic trio. Having become one of the six most-watched movies across Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu in the wake of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard‘s release, there’s clearly an audience there for more adventures featuring big stars having fun doing all sorts of wild and crazy sh*t in some glamorous locations dotted all over the globe