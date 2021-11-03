Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He’s Taking A Break From Acting

After wrapping production on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he was planning to take a sabbatical from acting, having been working non-stop for close to three years, without even considering his business ventures away from the silver screen.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Adam Project and Spirited all shot in quick succession, so it’s definitely a smart move for the actor, producer and marketing mogul to take a short breather before getting back into the game.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards, the 45 year-old explained the motivations behind his decision to step away for a while, citing his family and other interests as the primary reasons.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don’t really get that time back. So, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”

Reynolds also recently spent a week in Wales with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney as they got up close and personal with their new business venture for the first time. The good news for fans is that the Deadpool star is only planning to rest up until the summer, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of the Merc with a Mouth could still be in front of cameras by the end of 2022.