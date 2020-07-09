Ryan Reynolds Might Get His Own Fast & Furious Spinoff With The Rock

Ryan Reynolds’ role in Hobbs & Shaw wasn’t a substantial one, but it certainly was memorable. Although his CIA apparatchik, Locke, only appeared in a few brief scenes, it seems the reception to his uncredited cameo was strong enough to convince Universal to bring him back in a future Fast & Furious movie.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that both Reynolds and Kevin Hart had cameos in Hobbs & Shaw well before the film released, and that Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9, all of which turned out to be correct – the studio wants the Deadpool star to head up his own Fast & Furious spinoff. Apparently, they’ve already opened talks with him and are hoping that The Rock will return for the project, too, reprising his role as Luke Hobbs.

While Dwayne Johnson has become the franchise’s most bankable star, this mooted spinoff is said to be squarely focused on Reynolds’ Locke, with Hobbs reportedly in line for a supporting part. It’s yet to be seen whether other characters from the series will be making an appearance and story details are unlikely to be finalized at this early stage, but we’re told that the project is definitely something that Universal wants to make happen should Reynolds sign on.

Ryan Reynolds Is All Smiles In New Free Guy Photos 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Fast & Furious remains one of the studio’s heaviest hitters at the box office, so it comes as no surprise that they’re now drawing up plans to expand the franchise. In addition to this possible Locke movie, a spinoff dedicated to Han is said to be on the table as well and Hobbs & Shaw 2 is, of course, already in active development.

But before any of those films get off the ground, fans have the ninth instalment in the mainline series to look forward to. Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 will arrive in theatres next April, and if revving engines and non-stop action are what gets your pulse racing, it’s unlikely to disappoint.