Ryan Reynolds is not just a beloved comedic actor but one of the best businessmen working in Hollywood today. In 2018, he acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin, with his involvement resulting in the company being acquired by Diageo in 2018 for a reported $610 million. Beyond that, he’s involved with Mint Mobile, Matchy Group, and is the part-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC.

His most recent venture comes via the marketing division of his company Maximum Effort Productions, which in June was spun off into a separate company and bought by MNTN Software. Now we have the fruits of this collaboration in a “creative-as-a-subscription” service that he says will transform TV advertising.

Reynolds has now posted a video on his Twitter that goes some way to explaining their goals:

He and MNTN President and CEO Mark Douglas also appeared on CNBC to lay out their plans for the future:

Reynolds has also had a bumper year in cinema. He’s starred in three successful blockbusters: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, and Red Notice and has just wrapped shooting on a Christmas movie Spirited, touted as a musical version of a Charles Dickens classic which will air next year via Apple TV Plus.

After a busy 2021, Reynolds announced that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from moviemaking which may tie into this business announcement. But fans will be hoping he won’t be away from the cameras for too long, as we want to hear more about Deadpool 3.

The Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut should arrive in 2023 and promises to shake up the MCU with some R-rated action. We know Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are on script duties, so here’s hoping we get a release date sometime soon so we know when to put it in our diaries.

But one thing’s for sure: Ryan Reynolds is a very, very busy man.