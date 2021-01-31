Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo Are Father And Son In New Photos From Netflix Movie

The good news for Ryan Reynolds fans is that they’re going to be seeing an awful lot of him over the next few years, even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 isn’t going to shoot until next year at the earliest. Just a couple of weeks after wrapping Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, he instantly re-teamed with the streaming service for The Adam Project.

Not only that, but it also marks another quickfire collaboration with director Shawn Levy, and the duo’s blockbuster action comedy Free Guy is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters in May after being delayed several times from the original July 2020 release date. The Adam Project had been floating around Hollywood for over a decade before Netflix stepped in, with the plot following a kid who discovers an injured pilot that turns out to be himself from the future, before they team up to unravel a conspiracy revolving around their father and save the world.

This being a time travel movie, Mark Ruffalo is playing Reynolds’ dad despite only being nine years older than his MCU stablemate, and the first photos of the two in action have been revealed, which you can check out below.

Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo Are Father And Son In New Photos From The Adam Project 1 of 5

Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Katherine Keener are also onboard for The Adam Project, while the leading man revealed that his young co-star Walker Scobell is more than qualified to play him at a younger age having memorized a Deadpool monologue. The finished film isn’t expected to arrive on Netflix until next year, but between Red Notice, Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds is going to be all over our screens regardless.