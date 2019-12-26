Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Explore The Merc’s Pansexuality

While Deadpool 2 received the approval of media monitoring organization GLAAD thanks to its inclusion of lesbian couple Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, Wade Wilson’s pansexuality remains more or less unexplored across the original movie and its sequel. This might change with future installments though, as Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has expressed interest in diving further into that part of the character and it seems that Marvel Studios is on board with it, too.

Of course, there’ve been hints across the films so far at Wade’s sexual orientation. In Deadpool 2, for instance, we see him groping Colossus’ butt while going in for a hug. While it’s true that this – along with a few other scenes – was mostly played for laughs, it does suggest that the Merc with a Mouth isn’t limited when it comes to his sexual choice. And it seems that Marvel is now going to dive even deeper into this.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that Diana will have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which ended up being true – say that Ryan Reynolds is pushing for the studio to explore Wade’s pansexuality and it’s indeed going to happen in Deadpool 3. Not only that, but it’ll be in a more significant way than the aforementioned hints that the previous two films gave us.

New Deadpool 2 Concept Art And VFX Shots Take Us Behind The Scenes 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What exactly we might see, we don’t yet know. After all, the threequel is still only in early, early development, but our sources – who also told us Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight and Ace Ventura 3 is in the works, both of which have also been confirmed – say that it’s definitely something that we’ll see in the next solo Deadpool movie. And again, it’s something that Reynolds wants to explore as he wants to finally have the character’s pansexuality confirmed.

Besides, with the MCU’s version of Deadpool said to be a “soft reboot” of the Merc, they’re essentially freed from any continuity found in the last two movies and can take the antihero in any direction they want. And we can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us.