Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Be The Bridge To The MCU’s Multiverse

2022 is shaping up to be the year of the multiverse, with both The Flash and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to introduce the idea of branching realities and alternate timelines into their respective franchises. While The Flash is already generating plenty of buzz following the bombshell that Michael Keaton is set to play Bruce Wayne for the first time in three decades, the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel has been virtually radio silent for months.

After Sam Raimi replaced original director Scott Derrickson, Multiverse of Madness was pushed way back by the MCU’s Phase Four delays, and will now arrive five and a half years after the first installment. We don’t know too much about it just yet, but as one of of the studio’s newest acquisitions, Deadpool has frequently been finding himself in the headlines recently with rumors abounding that he could make his debut in the Doctor Strange sequel.

While that still remains to be officially confirmed, we’ve now heard that Ryan Reynolds wants the Merc with a Mouth to act as the bridge between the many residents of the MCU and the multiverse, which ties in with what we’ve previously been told about Deadpool being the only person who’ll know that he’s been rebooted at a different studio when it comes to the mutants and his supporting characters.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Disney were working on live-action reboots of Bambi and Robin Hood months before either was announced, and that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed – Deadpool’s self-awareness means that he’ll know just as much about the multiverse as audiences do, and he’ll use that information to fill in some of the narrative gaps and explain things to the franchise’s other characters.

Not only will he remember his own adventures at Fox, but Deadpool will also know about the various alternate realities glimpsed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he’ll act as the bridge between everything by knowing all of the major players and events that others simply won’t be aware of just yet.

Of course, Marvel would be smart to retain Wade Wilson’s fourth wall-breaking nature, and having him trying to explain the multiverse to people that have no idea what he’s talking about certainly fits with his established persona and could yield plenty of entertaining exchanges as a result. As such, it’s not hard to see the studio giving the antihero this type of role and we’re certainly intrigued to learn more about how the multiverse will end up impacting the future of the franchise.