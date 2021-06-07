Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Become Ghost Rider In The MCU

Like almost every other popular Marvel Comics character, Deadpool has been on some wild and crazy adventures over the years, and at least the Merc with a Mouth’s self-awareness and habitual breaking of the fourth wall have made it clear that he’s fully cognizant of how insane the labyrinthine, convoluted and completely bonkers stories being told by the writers usually are.

In his live-action appearances to date, Wade Wilson hasn’t been caught up in anything too far-fetched, at least by the standards of the superhero genre. But the next time we see Deadpool, he’ll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s an entirely different ball game pitching up at least fifteen years into the biggest franchise of all-time when you’re an R-rated, foul-mouthed and gratuitously violent figure who sticks out like a sore thumb.

Perhaps the best way to approach this would be to lean into the absurdity, and with that in mind, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting this week that one of the countless ideas being bandied around for Deadpool in the MCU is to kill two birds with one stone and see him become Ghost Rider for a spell.

There’s already precedent for it, of course, with the red-suited assassin partnering up with the Spirit of Vengeance as an addition to the Marvel Puzzle Quest mobile game, but it would admittedly take a great deal of narrative heavy lifting to have it occur in the MCU. It’s not technically official comic book canon, either, which could present a point of contention, but at this stage, the fans just want Deadpool back on their screens regardless of how he gets there. And understandably so.