Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool In As Many MCU Movies As Iron Man

At the rate things are going, we could be waiting an awfully long time to see Deadpool finally make his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. It was twelve months ago that Ryan Reynolds revealed he’d held talks with Kevin Feige and his team over bringing the Merc with a Mouth into the world’s biggest franchise, and it was another eleven months until we got any more concrete information.

Based on the length of time between the project entering development and the Molyneux sisters being hired to write the script, we’ll be lucky if Deadpool 3 has a director attached by the end of 2021. Then when you factor in the leading man’s jam-packed upcoming schedule and his litany of business ventures away from the silver screen, not to mention the fact that Deadpool 3 was the only in-development project not named at the recent Disney Investor Day, the self-aware superhero’s return to cinemas looks that little bit further away.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that despite this, Ryan Reynolds is staying positive and wants Deadpool to star in as many MCU films as Iron Man did, meaning the studio will need to get a move on if this is to happen. Then again, you don’t exactly march up to someone like Kevin Feige, one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood who lays his mythology out years in advance and say, ‘I want to appear in eleven of your movies.’ That’s not exactly how these things work.

In any case, it’s clear that Reynolds has high hopes for the character, but it’s important to remember that he’s already older than RDJ was when he headlined Iron Man in the summer of 2008. So, if he really wants a dozen notches on his MCU belt, then Deadpool will need to become a regular fixture on our screens over the coming years.