Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool And Spider-Man To Have A Bromance In MCU

The bickering duo who still manage to maintain a friendship while holding some kind of unspoken respect for each other has been a staple of cinema for decades, and it’s also been a regular feature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the franchise’s inception.

Tony Stark and Rhodey, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, Thor and Loki, Thor and Bruce Banner in Ragnarok, and Thor again with Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, not to mention Peter Parker with both Tony and Happy Hogan in his first two solo outings all followed the template, while the entire premise of Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is almost entirely predicated on it.

Ryan Reynolds Approves Of Awesome Deadpool/Spider-Man Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Deadpool, meanwhile, largely operates on his own terms, but he’s shown a soft spot for a number of other characters over the years, with Spider-Man one of Wade Wilson’s personal favorites. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before the actress was confirmed for a return – that Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland will look to replicate the bromance between the Merc with a Mouth and the MCU’s resident web-slinger once the former finally makes his debut.

Holland already admitted that he was planning to give up alcohol before Reynolds sent a case of Aviation gin his way, so there’s clearly a bond between the two. And not only is it something the fans would love to see based on their comic book history, but teaming up Deadpool and Spider-Man is a license to print money, especially with the fast-talking and foul-mouthed assassin playing off Spidey’s youthful innocence.