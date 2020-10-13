Spider-Man And Deadpool Movie Reportedly Being Discussed By Marvel

It seems as though there’s a new story making the rounds about Deadpool‘s potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe every day, even though leading man Ryan Reynolds continues to add more and more new projects to his plate that have nothing to do with the Merc with a Mouth.

Recent reports claimed that Kevin Feige was planning to offer the world’s most popular social media troll the single biggest contract Marvel Studios have ever handed out in an effort to tie Deadpool down to as many appearances as possible, but Reynolds has yet to break the silence on that and there’s no word from Marvel on the matter, either.

The official party line for now is that Deadpool 3 is in active development, but that’s no guarantee that we’re going to see the movie anytime soon. Wade Wilson has been linked with almost every MCU blockbuster under the sun, of course, but the latest claim from tipster Mikey Sutton is that the studio are considering the idea of having Deadpool and Spider-Man team up for a wacky adventure of their own.

Deadpool 2/Spider-Man: Homecoming Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Sutton explains:

Insiders tell me that both companies are ecstatic about the idea of a buddy movie with Spider-Man and Deadpool. No filmmakers are attached yet, and this certainly won’t be Spider-Man 3. Nevertheless, Sony and Disney see comedic and commercial gold in seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man tangling with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool; in fact, that perhaps is even more anticipated than Reynolds sharing the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. With Spider-Man 3 set to become the darkest of the MCU’s Spidey movies, such a film would be its hilarious antithesis.

Of course, the duo have a long and illustrious history in the comic books as buddies, enemies and almost everything else in between, while stars Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds appear to have struck up quite the friendship. Sony are reportedly no doubt seeing dollar signs in their eyes at the prospect of Spider-Man sharing the screen with the star of a franchise that earned well over $1.5 billion for Fox, but given the severe lack of forward momentum on Deadpool‘s latest solo outing and Reynolds’ packed schedule, it more than likely won’t be happening for a few years yet.