Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Very Impressed With Marvel’s Ideas For Deadpool 3

Shooting has just wrapped on Netflix’s time travel adventure The Adam Project, clearing another movie from Ryan Reynolds’ packed schedule. There’s no time to take it easy, though, and the actor still has to hit the promotional trail for video game blockbuster Free Guy, buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and globetrotting heist thriller Red Notice before the year is out.

Elsewhere on his schedule, Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 isn’t going to shoot until 2021 at the earliest, with Bob’s Burgers veterans the Molyneux sisters currently hard at work on the script. Looking at the laundry list of projects that Reynolds has in development, next up is likely going to be AppleTV+’s musical A Christmas Carol riff Spirited alongside Will Ferrell, which recently added Octavia Spencer to the cast and could end up getting in front of cameras very soon.

Hilarious Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases Wolverine Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hopefully, Deadpool 3 will follow after that, though, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – that Reynolds is said to be very impressed with how the story is coming together, not to mention Feige’s plans for parachuting the Merc with a Mouth into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The tail end of 2023 is the earliest we can optimistically expect to see Deadpool 3, but there’s no reason why Wade Wilson won’t stop by for a cameo in one of the multitude of projects coming to theaters and Disney Plus before then. The self-aware superhero is the only R-rated character on the horizon for the MCU, too, and it’ll be interesting to see how his unique personality fits into the painstakingly assembled mythology.