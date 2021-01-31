Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants More LGBT Characters In Deadpool Franchise

So far, all we officially know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 is that Emmy winning Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters are currently hard at work on the script, the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure and first at his new studio of residency will be the MCU’s first canonical R-rated blockbuster, it won’t be a road trip movie with the title hero going on an adventure with Hugh Jackman’s Logan, and it isn’t going to shoot until next year at the earliest.

Given the almost infinite possibilities that come with dropping a character as unique as Deadpool into the MCU’s continuity, it isn’t a surprise that the threequel has been the subject of almost constant and intense speculation. And though concrete details will no doubt remain thin on the ground for a while yet, as Ryan Reynolds powers his way through a jam-packed upcoming schedule, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the leading man wants to increase the levels of diversity and representation within the franchise by including more LGBT characters.

Of course, Deadpool 2 already introduced the first openly gay relationship in a major Marvel blockbuster when it was revealed that Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shiori Kutsuna’s Yukio were a couple, although it remains to be seen how many of the cast members from the first two Fox installments will be brought back to the MCU, if any.

Marvel Studios have already signalled their intentions to be at the forefront of the industry-wide push for change, and while people have been threatening to boycott Eternals for a while now, Deadpool 3 is a multi-billion dollar brand with a built-in global fanbase, so audiences are going to see it whatever it ends up bringing us.