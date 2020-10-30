Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants More MCU Heroes In Deadpool 3

One of the main selling points for any actor negotiating to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the chance to share the screen with the franchise’s massive roster of superheroes and supporting characters, with some of the biggest names in the business having been parts of the interconnected superhero series over the last dozen years.

That connective tissue allows Marvel Studios to freshen things up and offer entirely new combinations to both drive the narrative and deliver plenty of fan service, with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in particular benefiting hugely from throwing together disparate characters that you’d never expect to see sharing the screen together.

Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Imagines The Merc With A Mouth's MCU Debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Ryan Reynolds is pushing for more MCU heroes to be added into Deadpool 3, although there’s no further details on any specific names. The Merc with a Mouth has been a team player in the past, but it didn’t go so well in his last solo outing when the majority of X-Force were killed before they’d even started their first mission.

When it comes to a fourth wall-breaking and entirely self-aware character like Deadpool, a difficult balancing act needs to be struck between maintaining his irreverent personality while also making it fit the rules of the MCU. Wade Wilson will no doubt have plenty to say about being parachuted into an entirely different franchise with a new studio calling the shots, and by interacting with some of Marvel’s more established faces in Deadpool 3 there’s plenty of hilarity to be derived from the former Fox hero getting used to his new surroundings and the various cast of characters that have called it home for well over a decade.