Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Returning For Just Friends Sequel

As most of you are probably aware of, Ryan Reynolds isn’t too afraid to poke fun at himself. In fact, the disastrous Green Lantern has frequently been one of his biggest targets and even to this day, he still takes every opportunity he can to remind us of what a bomb it was.

His brief stint as Hal Jordan has also been used in the ongoing troll war between himself and Hugh Jackman, and the $200 million box office dud is basically a shining example of how not to make a big budget comic book film. But as fans will know, it’s far from the only movie Reynolds has made that’s received a lashing from critics.

In 2005, the actor starred in a comedy called Just Friends. Though it was a mostly harmless pic, it scored a soft 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many agreeing that it just wasn’t very funny and oftentimes, plain stupid. Audiences didn’t really take to it, either, with the movie bringing in about $51 million worldwide. But like with so many other films, time has been kind to it.

Over the years, Just Friends has turned into something of a cult favorite, especially as Reynolds’ profile has skyrocketed thanks to the Deadpool movies. And now, we’ve received word that a sequel is in development, with the Canadian actor set to return and reprise his role.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3, Scream 5 and Aladdin 2 were all in development well before they were officially announced. And though there’s no word yet on which other cast members might be back, or who’s being eyed to direct/write, we can at least confirm that it’s in the works and being developed with Reynolds on board.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much more to share at the moment, but Just Friends 2 is indeed happening and as soon as we learn where the sequel will take us, we’ll be sure to let you know.