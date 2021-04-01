Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants [SPOILERS] To Be In Love With Deadpool In The MCU

Fox’s pair of Deadpool movies were weird, wild, wonderful and wacky, so it’s fair to assume that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue on from where the first two installments left off, but the threequel probably still won’t scratch the surface of some of the crazier things Wade Wilson has gotten himself into during his 30 years in the pages of the company’s comic books.

All we know for sure about Deadpool 3 so far is that it’s going to be R-rated and part of official canon, with the Molyneux sisters hard at work on a script that’s expected to have a heavy input from Ryan Reynolds, but everything else remains confined to the rumor mill for now. Insider Daniel Richtman is reporting this week, though, that the leading man is looking to adapt one of the Merc with a Mouth’s more bizarre storylines, and wants to have Lady Death show up in the MCU and proclaim her love for him.

As fans will know, one Marvel Comics arc saw Thanos gather the Infinity Stones for the express purpose of impressing Lady Death, which resulted in a love triangle involving Deadpool and the Mad Titan, and even saw the latter curse his rival with the gift of immortality so he wouldn’t be able to shack up with Death personified.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how insane things have gotten on more than one occasion between Deadpool and Lady Death, although it remains to be seen if that’s an avenue that Marvel Studios are even interested in exploring. For now, though, we can’t rule anything out when the project is shrouded in mystery, but if it’s gearing up to hopefully shoot next year, then perhaps some specifics will make themselves more readily available over the coming months.