Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Looking For Another Superhero Role To Play

Up until the release of Deadpool, seeing Ryan Reynolds‘ name attached to a comic book adaptation was almost a guarantee that the movie was going to suck. During the twelve years he spent trying to drag the Merc with a Mouth out of development hell and onto the big screen, the actor was in real danger of gaining an unwanted reputation as the superhero genre’s poster boy for bad quality.

Blade: Trinity was the worst entry in the Daywalker’s trilogy by a huge distance, nixing any plans for a Nightstalkers spinoff that would have reunited Reynolds with Jessica Biel in the process. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, meanwhile, still ranks as one of the weakest installments in the thirteen-film franchise, but at least it gave him the chance to play Wade Wilson for the first time, even if Fox butchered the character beyond both belief and recognition.

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Photos From His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Then there’s Green Lantern, which remains one of the biggest box office bombs in history, and it took Reynolds a decade to even get around to watching it for the first time ever, while R.I.P.D. was a dismal mashup of Ghostbusters and Men in Black that flopped pretty spectacularly. At least the fifth and sixth times finally proved to be the charm, though, with both of the Deadpool pics scoring the title of highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the 44 year-old is looking for another superhero role to play, but doesn’t offer any further details like the who, what, when, where or why. Ryan Reynolds has more than enough on his plate as it is, though, and the idea of him signing on to play another costume crimefighter when Deadpool 3 is still crawling towards production sounds like a stretch. That being said, it’s not as if he’s against the idea of hoovering up as many projects as humanly possible.