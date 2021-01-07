Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Talking To Hugh Jackman About MCU Multiverse Cameo

It doesn’t matter how many times Hugh Jackman reiterates that he’s done playing Wolverine, the rumor mill will continue to churn over a potential return until the role is eventually and inevitably recast. Even then, the impending introduction of the multiverse into Marvel Studios’ shared mythology still leaves the door open for a cameo somewhere down the line.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds’ favorite pastime is trolling his X-Men Origins co-star, and it has been for quite a while, with the actor even working it into both of Fox’s Deadpool movies. And now that the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is finally in active development after hiring a pair of writers to tackle the script, the speculation about a potential onscreen reunion between the social media archenemies has only intensified.

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Inserts Himself Into Hugh Jackman's Photo 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming this week that Reynolds has spoken to Jackman about an appearance in an upcoming multiversal MCU project, but take this one with a grain of salt because we’ve heard something similar countless times in the past, while the former’s involvement in the world’s biggest franchise to date has officially spanned thirteen months and we’re still miles away from Deadpool 3 hitting theaters.

There’ve also been conflicting reports about how heavily alternate realities will factor into Phase Four’s overarching narrative, with rumors that it could infiltrate every corner of the MCU’s output countered by reports that WandaVision, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will tell a three-film arc that ends with the multiverse being put to bed by the Sorcerer Supreme. That being said, fans would love to see Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine and Reynolds’ Deadpool together, and you can never truly say never in the superhero genre.